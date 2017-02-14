|
Stay with Free Software, City of Munich!
The city of Munich is currently considering a move away from Free Software back to Microsoft products. We consider this to be a mistake and urge the decision makers to reconsider.
For many years now the City of Munich has been using a mix of software by KDE, LibreOffice and Ubuntu, among others. Mayor Dieter Reiter (a self-proclaimed Microsoft-fan who helped Microsoft move offices to Munich) asked Accenture (a Microsoft partner) to produce a report about the situation of the City of Munich's IT infrastructure. That resulted in a 450-page document. This report is now being misused to push for a move away from Free Software. However the main issues listed in the report were identified to be organizational ones and not related to Free Software operating systems and applications.
The City of Munich is of course free to decide on their IT infrastructure. Nonetheless we believe the move away from Free Software would be a big mistake and feel compelled to speak up. Specifically the move away from Free Software will
The City of Munich has always been a poster child of Free Software in public administrations. It is a showcase of what can be done with Free Software in this setting. The step back by the City of Munich from Free Software would therefore not just be a blow for this particular deployment but also have more far-reaching effects into other similar deployments.
That said, we take this opportunity to invite all other administrations to leverage the work done by the City of Munich over the last years and are willing to help resolve remaining issues in the City of Munich related to our software.
Lydia Pintscher
Please also read the statement by The Document Foundation.
Comments
MS
Bribes from MS are more powerfull that common sense.
Security should also be taken into consideration
Lately(in the last 1-2 years), ransomware is becoming very popular on Windows.
Usually, it uses Windows design flaws(not necessarily software security holes) in order to infect users, like:
- hiding under a JavaScript file which Windows Explorer automatically executes when opened and also hides the extension(by default, again). Users receive something like "CompanyFile.xls.js" or "CompanyFile.txt.js" and what they see is "CompanyFile.xls" and "CompanyFile.txt" which then they might click on and get infected.
- ".xls" and ".xlsm" can automatically execute(now depends on the Microsoft Office version) random VisualBasic code that can do anything on the PC
- Downloaded files can be automatically executable...
- etc... all kinds of other design flaws
US goverment hacks because of security holes on Windows(through Adobe as an example). Many ActiveX security holes...
And many others that are there only because by design it's not secure.
City of Munich should take into consideration that this is also a big security risk...
Stand by Linux, KDE and LibreOffice!
Instead of appealing to SPD, I would appeal to the people of Munich, by saying "Dear fellow citizens, stand by Linux, KDE and LibreOffice!" With all respect to Herr Dieter Reiter, the wrong choice he is making today, will have consequences to the IT industry (and not only) of your city tomorrow, and that of your country - the day after tomorrow. As to Herr Reiter, who appears to big a fun of Microsoft, I would like to say this "Please worry not about Microsoft, now they have truly a visionary CEO Satya Nadella - Microsoft has been successfully using Linux in its cloud https://www.wired.com/2015/09/microsoft-using-linux-run-cloud/ and recently even added Linux subsystem to Windows 10 https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/commandline/wsl/install_guide . Meanwhile, your neighbors in UK, are successfully developing Raspberry PI and hosting Canonical/Ubuntu (both focused on Linux) in their country. But the city of Munich apparently has a mayor, who may be a good politician but does not sound a visionary person. He has plans of dropping support for Linux. This is a mayor of a city in Germany, the country where one the oldest distributions of Linux, SUSE, was born, and where one of the most advanced and amazing desktop environments, KDE was born.
Disclaimer: I am in NO ways affiliated with any of the organizations cited above, Linux, KDE and LibreOffice. I do not live in the city of Munich or in Germany. Lastly, I rarely post online - this can be the lognest post I have made this year. The only reason why I did so is becasue of a similar poor, uninformed decision that I have whitnesed on a larger country scale. At the end, we, the people, had to pay a dear price for such a short-sited decision.
We need a European project
We need a larger European project to move public administrations to free software. We must stop investing money on a private project. We must invest in a public product, something that is everyone's property.