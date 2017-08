Do you use KMail or Kontact? The KDE PIM developers want to get more knowledge about how KMail is used so they can better know where they should focus and how they should evolve Kmail and Kontact. They want to make the best user experience possible and you can help by filling out a short survey.

The survey won't take more than 5 minutes and it will be a big help.

Please share the survey with your family members, friends and colleagues who use KMail too!