enioka Haute Couture Becomes a KDE Patron

enioka Haute Couture is joining KDE as a Patron and will support the work of KDE e.V. through the corporate membership program.

enioka Haute Couture is a software development house that creates complete and tailor-made solutions. enioka strives to return ownership of the software development and innovation to its customers. To that effect, it co-creates the software with its customers' teams to allow them to retain control of their projects in complex systems or organizations.

"We are excited to welcome enioka Haute Couture as a Patron of KDE. They truly understand what it means to empower people when creating software; something KDE cares deeply about", said Lydia Pintscher, President of KDE e.V.

"enioka Haute Couture is a company driven by its values and its manifesto, in the same vein as KDE which we've chosen to support. We are grateful for the existence of all the communities creating Free Software. They are a real enabler in our mission to give back control of their development to our customers. It is time for us to express our gratitude by supporting a community like KDE", said Marc-Antoine Gouillart, CTO at enioka Haute Couture.

enioka Haute Couture will join KDE's other Patrons: Private Internet Access, The Qt Company, SUSE, Google, Blue Systems and Canonical to continue supporting Free Software and KDE development through the KDE e.V.