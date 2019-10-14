OCT
14
2019

Akademy 2019 Talks Videos

Submitted by Kenny Duffus

We now have the Akademy 2019 videos ready for you to enjoy, see the previous summary of talks on the dot for some inspiration on what to watch. The talk schedule has the full list

We had keynotes on Developers Italia and the New Guidelines: Let the Open Source Revolution Start! by Leonardo Favario and Towards Qt 6 by Lars Knoll

We also got updates on KDE Community's goals

Another thing to check out are the previously announced BoF wrapups letting you know what went on during the week following the talks

Recommendations

Here are some talks recommended by attendees:



What we do in the Promos
Piyush: i attended Paul's talk. It was really nice to have an insight on promo's day to day tasks and challenges!



Strengthen Code Review Culture: rm -rf ‘Toxic Behaviors’
Philip: I liked the code review one
Valorie: and I agree, Aniketh's Code Review talk was excellent




Software Distribution: lightning talks & discussion
Jon: Software Distribution talk! (although I prefer my original name for it of Getting KDE Software to Users)



Taking KDE to the skies: Making the drone ground control Kirogi
Ivana: I nominate Eike's talk about Kirogi. It was such a cool talk that told the story of developing an app in a way that even non-devs could understand, and I think it really showcased how KDE is still going strong and taking the lead in the innovation game
Hannah: The talk was horrible.... It made me want to buy a drone



Mycroft on Plasma Automobile Demo
Bhushan: Automative demo one



